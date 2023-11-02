Wesco International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $233.4 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $4.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.49 per share.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $4.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.49 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.85 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.64 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Wesco International expects full-year earnings to be $15.60 to $16.10 per share.

