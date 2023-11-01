Werner: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $23.7…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $23.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The transportation company posted revenue of $817.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $802.4 million.

