Wendy’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Wendy’s Co. (WEN) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $58 million.

The Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The hamburger chain posted revenue of $550.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555 million.

Wendy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1 per share.

