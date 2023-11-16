Weigh Direct Enrollment vs. Affiliate Programs for Study Abroad

Prospective undergraduate international students planning to attend college in the U.S. may want to consider incorporating study abroad as part…

Prospective undergraduate international students planning to attend college in the U.S. may want to consider incorporating study abroad as part of their college experience.

Students interested in participating in a semester or year of study abroad can choose between direct enrollment and affiliate program options.

Direct enrollment refers to students enrolling directly in a university abroad and paying study abroad fees directly to the school, according to the online resource GoAbroad.com. On the other hand, affiliate programs, or third-party provider programs, handle study abroad placement and other services for students for a fee.

“International students earning degrees at U.S. universities have already had to adapt to a different education system than that of their home country, and they have academic and cross-cultural skills that help them adjust to new environments, which enable them to succeed and thrive abroad,” says Susan Popko, associate provost for international programs at Santa Clara University in California.

Here are four factors for international students to keep in mind when deciding between direct enrollment and an affiliate program for study abroad:

— Structured vs. unstructured program.

— Language fluency.

— Cost and timing.

— The visa process.

Structured vs. Unstructured Program

Affiliate programs are structured and handle visa assistance, travel arrangements, local accommodations and more. Direct enrollment is less structured and allows students to customize their foreign experience, such as finding their own accommodations and independently exploring the culture and country.

“Students choose those programs which best fit their academic needs,” says Kathleen Sideli, former associate vice president for overseas study at Indiana University‘s Office of Overseas Study. “However, we find that students who feel more independent often will choose a direct enrollment program, while those looking for more support will choose a co-sponsored, affiliate program.”

Different models provide structures that help students pursue different goals while abroad.

“For example, if a student has a goal of studying with his or her peers abroad, then a direct enrollment program provides students with the opportunity to learn what it is like to be a local student studying at university and provides the most integrated experience,” Popko says.

Amy Ruhter McMillan, senior associate vice president of global marketing and strategic communications at IES Abroad, a not-for-profit provider, says students may choose a study abroad provider program like theirs because it’s what their school approves, or they feel nervous about directly enrolling in a foreign university by themselves.

“Also, many provider programs are discipline-focused, so it may also be that they want to attend a specific program abroad for writing or sustainability or health studies, for example, with field trips and cultural events that support that topic,” Ruhter McMillan says.

Language Fluency

Language requirements may vary depending upon the program and location.

“Direct enrollment programs tend to have more strict language requirements and will also require the student to provide proof of their language proficiency through a number of ways,” Ruhter McMillan says.

As more institutions across the globe make content courses available in English, language ability is slightly less of a concern than in the past, says Brad Sekulich, director of the Office of Education Abroad at the University of North Carolina–Charlotte.

“However, direct enrollment often provides more opportunities to take courses within one’s major area of study in the host country language, so stronger language skills may be required. Many affiliated programs have curriculum tailored to improving host country/region language and culture skills while taking content courses in English,” Sekulich says.

Students just starting out studying a new language “may prefer a study abroad affiliate program that is based in English, but students fluent in the host country’s language may find direct enrollment more appealing for the added challenge of enhancing their language skills while working on program content,” says Patrick Moran, vice president of college enrollment at the nonprofit Council on International Educational Exchange.

The chief distinguishing characteristic of affiliate programs is that they provide some — or all — courses taught exclusively for U.S. or international students and, therefore, “may teach in a more American style of continuous assessment (and) provide a highly detailed U.S.-style syllabus,” Popko says.

Cost and Timing

When selecting affiliate or direct enrollment, students should be aware of estimated costs.

Those costs will vary based on a number of factors, such as length of time abroad, location, college or university — U.S. and abroad — housing options and more, Ruhter McMillan says.

For affiliate programs, GoAbroad.com estimates that the average cost of study abroad programs around the globe is $14,295 per semester, noting that price depends on the third-party provider and the variety and amount of services provided. Direct enrollment is typically less expensive since students pay the school directly.

In some cases, a student may receive a scholarship or other financial aid to help pay for study abroad. Sideli says at Indiana University, there is ample financial aid, including scholarships for international students, “to help them with their costs, no matter whether they participate in an affiliate or direct enrollment program.”

Program costs are available on the school’s website, so students have access to that information before making a decision, Sideli says.

Experts recommend that students plan to meet with study abroad advisers at their home institution once starting their studies. Advisers can help students navigate options and select a program that meets their support level and language learning needs, Sekulich says, “as well as other academic goals they want to accomplish through study abroad.”

Prospective international students should also plan when they will go. Some schools, like American University in Washington, D.C., have credit and GPA requirements for study abroad eligibility. For example, students at AU must have a 2.75 cumulative GPA for semester or full-year study abroad programs and have second-semester sophomore status for either, but some programs require third-year standing and possibly higher requirements, according to the school’s website.

The requirements vary across universities.

The Visa Process

Whether choosing affiliate or direct enrollment for study abroad, experts say prospective international students should be sure they understand the visa requirements early. Some schools, such as the University of San Diego in California, offer visa workshops to prepare students for going abroad.

“International students should know that visa processes can take time and should plan early in order to meet deadlines,” Popko says, noting that visa processes can change frequently.

International students studying abroad must maintain their F-1 visa status. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, those who remain outside the U.S. for more than five months and aren’t part of an authorized study abroad program could lose their visa.

Visa requirements can vary based on a student’s national citizenship and the country where that student plans to study abroad. Affiliate programs typically handle visa assistance but students may consult with their school regarding visa considerations, particularly students interested in direct enrollment.

“Guidance about visas related to studying abroad is provided by a university’s education abroad department,” Popko says.

