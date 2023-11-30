Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broadwater Academy 35, Chincoteague 31
Brookville 46, William Campbell 34
Buffalo Gap 55, Nelson County 9
Charlottesville 64, Waynesboro 25
Franklin County 47, Floyd County 41
Halifax County 60, Gretna 50
Harrisonburg 46, Staunton 26
Hidden Valley 47, Tunstall 29
Honaker 73, Johnson County, Tenn. 34
King George 60, Westmoreland County 54
Norfolk Christian School 67, Hampton Roads 30
Norview 61, Lake Taylor 37
Osbourn 49, Manassas Park 28
Oscar Smith 43, Frank Cox 36
Rural Retreat 56, Grayson County 10
Rustburg 53, Altavista 29
Staunton River 48, Cave Spring 29
