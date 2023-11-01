Wayfair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Wednesday reported a loss of $163 million in its third…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Wayfair Inc. (W) on Wednesday reported a loss of $163 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $1.40. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The online home goods retailer posted revenue of $2.94 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.99 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on W at https://www.zacks.com/ap/W

