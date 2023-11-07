Waters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $134.6 million.…

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $134.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.27. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.84 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $711.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $724.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.52 to $3.62. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.87.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.65 to $11.75 per share.

