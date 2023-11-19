Want To Spruce Up Your Home in 2024? Add a Wall Mural

A lot has changed in the home design space over the last year, especially when it comes to color trends.…

A lot has changed in the home design space over the last year, especially when it comes to color trends.

2023 was all about bolder, darker colors as the grays and beiges that dominated the home design space for the last decade moved to the backseat. Homeowners are adding striking colors to their spaces through tile, textiles and even murals.

According to Zillow’s 2024 home trends report, murals are becoming a sought-after focus piece for homebuyers. Murals are showing up 18% more often in homes for sale, according to the report. In the past, homeowners often steered clear of statement pieces like murals because they can be off-putting to some buyers.

Here’s a look at what home mural designs are leading this trend and how to make a stunning mural in your space.

[The Best Paint Colors for Every Room in Your Home]

What Is a Home Mural?

A home mural is large-format artwork applied directly to a wall or ceiling. This could be a hand-painted mural or wallpaper that depicts a scene, from a large-scale landscape to modern botanicals or imitation art paintings. Geometric patterns, graffiti, tropical leaves, mountainscapes, comic books and modern art are some themes popping up in home murals.

Options for home murals are truly endless, but the gist of a home mural is that it breaks up the standard monochrome wall color with a standout art piece.

Is a Home Mural a Good Idea?

“Murals are a great way to transform a space or to bring together a design in a cohesive way,” says New Orleans-based muralist Liz Kamarul. “They can help make a room feel interesting without having to use a ton of objects to fill a space. They can also make ceilings feel taller or create a cozy atmosphere.”

Kamural and other home design muralists are being commissioned to create one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the decor and vibes of the home. “Large bold color-blocked murals are really in right now,” she says. “I’m often asked to paint palm leaves, as that’s my standard design, but I never do the same thing in every home. Sometimes it’s literal, other times abstract, but I love using different configurations with interesting, unexpected color combinations.”

While murals can be a fun way to express your personal style, it is important to consider their potential impact on resale value. As with any hot new home design trend, murals may not resonate universally with future buyers. If your goal is to cultivate a living space that authentically reflects your personality, a mural can be a great option during your time in the home. Just keep in mind the very mural that defines your space may pose challenges during the selling process.

[What’s Your Home Decorating Style? How to Find It and Use It]

How to Make a Home Mural

If you want to create a mural in your home, first determine what space is best suited for the artwork and make sure your design will match well with the rest of the home.

Wallpaper is one of the easiest ways to create a home mural. You can shop from a variety of peel-and-stick wallpaper designs. This is a great option because it can be changed at a later date and can be installed without professional help.

The other choice is to paint a mural. If you are artistic enough, you can tackle this project yourself. But most homeowners opt to hire a professional muralist to implement their vision.

“Murals always look good on large walls because it can be hard to fill that much space with individual art pieces,” Kamarul says. “Small walls can work too, especially if it encompasses the whole room.”

Popular places for home murals in 2024:

— Children’s rooms.

— Dining room.

— Living room.

— Bedroom walls — especially as a mural headboard.

— Entryway.

— Hallway.

— Stairwell.

— Bathroom.

— Exterior of the home.

[READ: Are Formal Entertaining Spaces Making a Comeback?]

Why Murals Can Make Your Home Hard to Sell

Whether a mural is a suitable addition to your home largely hinges on the specific characteristics of your space and the nature of the mural itself. Some murals may enhance the appeal to potential buyers by aligning with overall design themes, while others, particularly those of a highly personal nature, may turn away some people.

“In my 30 years of experience in real estate, a mural has never been favorable for selling a home,” says Rebecca Hidalgo Rains, managing broker of Integrity All Stars at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Phoenix. “They are too specific to the homeowner, and if you want to maximize your chances of selling your home for top dollar, you have to make it appealing to a broad audience of buyers.”

She recounts a tough time selling a home because of its Italian-themed landscape mural with grapevines, inspired by the hillsides of Tuscany. “Almost every buyer we showed the home to had something negative to say about it,” Rains says. “They just couldn’t look past the mural being a part of the living space. It took six months to sell the home and only sold after she finally agreed to paint it.”

As with any other highly personal decor touches, it’s worth evaluating at the time of a sale. There’s a chance a mural ends up adding value to your home if done well. But if your home is listed for sale and you receive negative feedback on the artwork, it may be a good idea to return the space to more neutral colors that appeal to a wider audience.

More from U.S. News

10 Ways to Style the Perfect Dining Room for Holiday Guests

How to Set Up a Home Bar

How to Choose an Exterior Paint Color

Want To Spruce Up Your Home in 2024? Add a Wall Mural originally appeared on usnews.com