Walt Disney, Twilio rise; Topgolf Callaway, Krispy Kreme fall, Thursday, 11/9/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Walt Disney Co., up $5.84 to $90.34.

The entertainment and theme park company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Twilio Inc., up 19 cents to $56.

The communications software company gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Affirm Holdings Inc., up $3.10 to $24.86.

The digital commerce platform gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Bloom Energy Corp., up 84 cents to $10.87.

The developer of fuel cell systems reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Duolingo Inc., up $35.75 to $203.02.

The language learning app beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., down $2.10 to $10.35.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Krispy Kreme Inc., down 88 cents to $12.56.

The doughnut shop chain reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

TransDigm Group Inc., up $77.86 to $973.07.

The aircraft components maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

