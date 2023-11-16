Walmart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $453 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.53 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $160.8 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.49 billion.

Walmart expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.48 per share.

