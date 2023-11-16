Walmart, Cisco Systems fall; Macy’s Williams-Sonoma rise, Thursday, 11/16/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Walmart Inc., down $13.74 to $156.04.
The retailer’s updated earnings forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Cisco Systems Inc., down $5.24 to $48.04.
The seller of routers, switches, software and technology services cut its profit forecast.
Palo Alto Networks Inc. down $13.88 to $242.30.
The security software maker trimmed its billings forecast for the year.
Macy’s Inc., up 72 cents to $13.33.
The department store chain reported strong third-quarter financial results.
Tetra Tech Inc., up $5.50 to $163.73.
The engineering consultancy gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $10.06 to $171.45.
The cookware retailer beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Children’s Place Inc., down $7.11 to $21.45.
The children’s clothing and accessories chain slashed its earnings forecast for the year.
Shoe Carnival Inc., down $2.08 to $22.09.
The footwear retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
