WalkMe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The operator of cloud-based digital adoption platform posted revenue of $67 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, WalkMe said it expects revenue in the range of $67 million to $68 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $266.1 million to $267.1 million.

