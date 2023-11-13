Waitr: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Waitr Holdings Inc. (ASAP) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Waitr Holdings Inc. (ASAP) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents.

The food delivery app company posted revenue of $11.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.49.

