VSE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $9.6 million.

The Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $231.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219 million.

