Vroom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Vroom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 7, 2023, 4:42 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82.9 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $235.6 million in the period.

