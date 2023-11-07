Vroom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82.9 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $82.9 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $235.6 million in the period.

