VolitionRX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — VolitionRX Ltd. (VNRX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its third quarter.

The Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The life sciences company posted revenue of $165,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $165,000.

