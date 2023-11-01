Vitesse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 38 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $55.1 million in the period.

