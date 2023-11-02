Vital Farms: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $110.4 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue of $465 million.

