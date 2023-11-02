Vital Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.16 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.20 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $435.5 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTLE

