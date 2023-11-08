Vishay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $65.5 million.…

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $65.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $853.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Vishay said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million.

