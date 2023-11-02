Virtu Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.9 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $61.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The high-speed trading company posted revenue of $630.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $298 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $284.2 million.

