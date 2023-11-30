Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 30. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 30.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 30 6:00 PM City of Alexandria holds hearing on renaming of roadways currently named for Confederate figures

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Giovonny Bland, City of Alexandria, VA, Giovonny.Bland@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 785 7448

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 30 7:00 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts Protecting Kids Online community town hall

Location: Cornerstone Chapel, 650 Battlefield Pkwy SE, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Commonwealth of Virginia, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Nov. 30 Dominion Energy Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 01 9:00 AM Old Dominion University Board of Visitors meeting

Location: Broderick Dining Commons, 1401 W 49th St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.odu.edu/

Contacts: Donna Meeks, ODU, dmeeks@odu.edu, 1 757 683 3072

NEW EVENT: Friday, Dec. 01 10:00 AM Alexandria Health Department hosts community-wide World AIDS Day event

Location: Del Pepper Community Center, 4850 Mark Center Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

Friday, Dec. 01 12:00 PM Amtrak Board of Directors meeting

Location: Richmond Main Street Station, 1500 E Main St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.amtrak.com/home, https://twitter.com/Amtrak

Contacts: Amtrak, MediaRelations@Amtrak.com, 1 202 906 3860

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Dec. 01 JBG SMITH Properties Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.22000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.jbgsmith.com

Contacts: JBG SMITH Properties Investor Relations, ir@jbgsmith.com, 1 240 333 3203

Saturday, Dec. 02 10:00 AM Dominion Energy Christmas Parade – Dominion Energy Christmas Parade. Parade begins at the Science Museum of Virginia, continuing east on Broad St, and ending at 7th St near the Richmond Coliseum

Location: Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dominionenergy.com/, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy, #RVAparade2023

Contacts: Tera Barry, Dominion Energy, tbarry@richmondparade.org, 1 804 937 8372

Saturday, Dec. 02 Christmas Toy Drive at Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville Speedway hosts 29th annual Christmas Toy Drive to benefit the Grace Network of Martinsville & Henry County. The Holiday Run Festival also takes place, featuring the Southside 10k and the Youth in Motion 5k, run in partnership with the YMCA

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/, https://twitter.com/MartinsvilleSwy

Contacts: Brent Gambill, NASCAR, bgambill@nascar.com, 1 704 348 9740

