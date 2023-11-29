Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 29.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 29 12:00 PM Virginia Gov. Youngkin delivers address at Free Speech summit – University of Virginia Higher Education Summit on Free Speech and Intellectual Diversity, with keynote address by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Location: Newcomb Hall, 180 McCormick Rd, Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.edu, https://twitter.com/uva

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 29 2:00 PM Virginia AG Miyares hosts fentanyl awareness session – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts a ‘One Pill Can Kill REVIVE!’ fentanyl awareness & narcan training session

Location: New Life Outreach Church, 1005 Turner Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Commonwealth of Virginia, 1 804 786 2441

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 29 7:00 PM Chesterfield County and the VirginiaDOT community meeting – Chesterfield County and the Virginia Department of Transportation community meeting on identified interim and long-term safety improvements to the Beach Road and Riverway Road intersection

Location: Spring Run Elementary School, 13901 Spring Run Rd, Midlothian, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Ashley Gibson, Chesterfield County, Gibsonas@chesterfield.gov, 1 804 748 1486

CORPORATE DATA

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 29 8:00 AM Dollar Tree Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dollartree.com, https://twitter.com/DollarTree

Contacts: Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree Investor Relations, rguiler@dollartree.com, 1 757 321 5284

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 29 Dollar Tree Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.dollartree.com, https://twitter.com/DollarTree

Contacts: Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree Investor Relations, rguiler@dollartree.com, 1 757 321 5284

Thursday, Nov. 30 Dominion Energy Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.66000 USD

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

Friday, Dec. 01 12:00 PM Amtrak Board of Directors meeting

Location: Richmond Main Street Station, 1500 E Main St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.amtrak.com/home, https://twitter.com/Amtrak

Contacts: Amtrak, MediaRelations@Amtrak.com, 1 202 906 3860

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Dec. 01 JBG SMITH Properties Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 0.22000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.jbgsmith.com

Contacts: JBG SMITH Properties Investor Relations, ir@jbgsmith.com, 1 240 333 3203

