Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Nov. 27.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 28 12:00 PM Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for Floor and Decor

Location: Floor & Decor, 14701 Hancock Village St, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: https://chesterfieldchamber.com/, https://twitter.com/ChesterfieldCC

Contacts: Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, info@chesterfieldchamber.com, 1 804 748 6364

CORPORATE DATA

Tuesday, Nov. 28 8:00 AM Dollar Tree Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dollartree.com, https://twitter.com/DollarTree

Contacts: Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree Investor Relations, rguiler@dollartree.com, 1 757 321 5284

Tuesday, Nov. 28 Dollar Tree Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.dollartree.com, https://twitter.com/DollarTree

Contacts: Randy Guiler, Dollar Tree Investor Relations, rguiler@dollartree.com, 1 757 321 5284

