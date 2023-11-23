Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 23.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 23 8:00 AM Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot 5K and Kids’ Fun Run

Location: Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Dr, Culpeper, VA

Weblinks: https://visitculpeperva.com/

Contacts: Powell Wellness Center, Culpeper, VA, wpropps@culpeperwellness.org, 1 540 445 5388

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 23 5:30 PM Newport News NlightN Celebration in Lights begins

Location: Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 23 Thanksgiving – Thanksgiving Day

——————–

——————–

Friday, Nov. 24 – Saturday, Nov. 25 ‘Foods & Feasts of Colonial Virginia’ holiday event – Jamestown Settlement and American Revolution Museum at Yorktown ‘Foods & Feasts of Colonial Virginia’, offering the chance to discover how food was gathered, preserved and prepared on land and at sea by Powhatan Indians and English colonists using clay pots and iron kettles and preserving meats and vegetables by smoking and salt curing

Location: Jamestown Settlement Museum Building, 2110 Jamestown Rd, Williamsburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.jyfmuseums.org

Contacts: Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, 1 757 253 4838

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Nov. 24 Capital One Financial Corp Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.60000 USD

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Danielle Dietz, Capital One Investor Relations, investor.relations@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 2455

——————–

Friday, Nov. 24 Northrop Grumman Corp Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.87000 USD

Weblinks: http://investor.northropgrumman.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/northropgrumman

Contacts: Steve Movius, Northrop Grumman Corp Investor Relations, steve.movius@ngc.com, 1 703 280 4575

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 25 60th anniversary of JFK buried – 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy buried in Arlington National Cemetery, three days after his assassination. Around 800,000 people watched the procession of the coffin from the U.S. Capitol to St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, DC, where over 90 countries were represented for the service * His wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis was laid to rest next to him when she died of cancer in 1994

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.