Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 21. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 1:15 PM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin volunteers at Feed More Food Bank

Location: 1601 Rhoadmiller St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 21 7:00 PM Arlington County Disability Advisory Commission monthly meeting

Location: Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Courtney Palmer Sales, Arlington County, VA, csales@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 3119

