Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 18 12:00 PM City of Virginia Beach and Crossing the Bridge Foundation hosts 2nd Annual Bridge the Gap Fest

Location: Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Virginia Beach Police Department, VBPDPublicAffairs@vbgov.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 18 6:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts 2023 Tree Lighting ceremony

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 19 1:55 PM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, DE (1:55 PM EST, out-of-town pool), arriving at Norfolk Naval Station, Norfolk, VA (2:45 PM EST, open press), where they kick off an advance screening of ‘Wonka’, an upcoming film provided by Warner Bros. Discovery, for service members and military families at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (3:15 PM EST, out-of-town pool), and participate in a ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with service members and military families from the USSS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USSS Gerald R. Ford, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative (4:45 PM EST, out-of-town pool). The president and first lady then depart Norfolk, VA, en route to Joint Base Andrews (7:00 PM EST, out-of-town pool), depart JBA (8:00 PM EST, out-of-town travel pool), and arrive at the White House South Lawn (8:10 PM EST, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Gather 8:00 PM EST – Palm Room Doors

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 19 1:55 PM First Couple’s daily schedule – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden depart Delaware Air National Guard Base, New Castle, DE (1:55 PM EST, out-of-town pool), arriving at Norfolk Naval Station, Norfolk, VA (2:45 PM EST, open press), where they kick off an advance screening of ‘Wonka’, an upcoming film provided by Warner Bros. Discovery, for service members and military families at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (3:15 PM EST, out-of-town pool), and participate in a ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with service members and military families from the USSS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USSS Gerald R. Ford, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative (4:45 PM EST, out-of-town pool). The president and first lady then depart Norfolk, VA, en route to Joint Base Andrews (7:00 PM EST, out-of-town pool), depart JBA (8:00 PM EST, out-of-town travel pool), and arrive at the White House South Lawn (8:10 PM EST, open press)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Gather 8:00 PM EST – Palm Room Doors

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 19 4:45 PM First Couple participate in ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with military families – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden participate in a ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with service members and military families from the USSS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USSS Gerald R. Ford in Norfolk, VA, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative. Dinner is co-hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) and Robert Irvine Foundation (4:45 PM EST). Earlier, the First Couple kick off an advance screening of ‘Wonka’, an upcoming film provided by Warner Bros. Discovery, for service members and military families at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (3:15 PM EST)

Location: Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Out-of-Town Pool

——————–

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 19 4:45 PM First Couple participate in ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with military families – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden participate in a ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with service members and military families from the USSS Dwight D. Eisenhower and the USSS Gerald R. Ford in Norfolk, VA, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative. Dinner is co-hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) and Robert Irvine Foundation (4:45 PM EST). Earlier, the First Couple kick off an advance screening of ‘Wonka’, an upcoming film provided by Warner Bros. Discovery, for service members and military families at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (3:15 PM EST)

Location: Naval Station Norfolk, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Out-of-Town Pool

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.