Virginia Daybook

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 10:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin and First Lady Youngkin present the Spirit of Virginia Award – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin present the Spirit of Virginia Award to God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit disaster response team

Location: 2499 N Main St, Danville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Governor Youngkin must RSVP to press@governor.virginia.gov by 8:00 AM on November 17th with the following details: outlet, (camera/photographer/reporter), name, email, phone number

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 12:00 PM Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America kick off ‘Achieve the Dream’ homebuyer event

Location: VUU Living and Learning Center, 1813-1899 Bath St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.naca.com

Contacts: Angeanette Thibodeaux, Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, adowles@naca.com

Friday, Nov. 17 20th anniversary of DC sniper convicted – 20th anniversary of DC sniper John Allen Muhammad convicted in Virginia. The ex-Gulf War soldier was found guilty of shooting dead Dean Meyers at a petrol station in Manassas, VA, Oct 2002 and of murdering ‘at least one other person’. Muhammad was executed in 2009 for the three-week killing spree that left 10 dead

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 18 12:00 PM City of Virginia Beach and Crossing the Bridge Foundation hosts 2nd Annual Bridge the Gap Fest

Location: Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Virginia Beach Police Department, VBPDPublicAffairs@vbgov.com

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 18 6:00 PM City of Alexandria hosts 2023 Tree Lighting ceremony

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 19 First Couple participate in ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with military families – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden participate in a ‘Friendsgiving dinner’ with service members and military families at Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads in Norfolk, VA, as part of the White House’s Joining Forces Initiative

Location: Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

