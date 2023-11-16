Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 16. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 16.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 11:00 AM City of Falls Church unveils 20 mph sign as part of ’20 is Plenty’ speed reduction campaign

Location: Falls Church City Hall, 300 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.fallschurchva.gov/

Contacts: Susan Finarelli , City of Falls Church, Virginia, pio@fallschurchva.gov, 1 703 248 5210

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss ‘the importance of keeping the government open and funded ahead of the November 17 deadline’

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 1:30 PM Acting Deputy Secretary for Policy Karlin discusses implementation of the National Defense Strategy – Department of Defense Acting Secretary for Policy Dr Mara Karlin hosts off-camera, on-the-record media roundtable to discuss implementation of the National Defense Strategy

Location: Pentagon Briefing Room, The Pentagon, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.defense.gov/, https://twitter.com/DeptofDefense

Contacts: NGA Public Affairs, publicaffairs@nga.mil, 1 571 557 5400

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 4:00 PM RAND Corporation discussion on veterans in today’s housing market – ‘Veterans in Today’s Housing Market’ RAND Corporation Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute discussion comparing veterans’ and nonveterans’ housing cost burden and how these patterns can guide interventions to support populations at greatest risk of losing their housing. Speakers include RAND Corporation analyst Daniel Schwam, Virginia Loan Guaranty Service John Bell III, National Coalition for Homeless Veterans CEO Kathryn Monet, and Urban Institute Housing Finance Policy Center Research analyst Daniel Pang

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.rand.org, https://twitter.com/RANDCorporation

Contacts: RAND Corporation, media@rand.org, 1 703 414 4795, 1 310 451 6913

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 6:00 PM Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission public meeting

Location: Great Neck Park & Indoor Pavilion, 2513 Shorehaven Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: City of Virginia Beach communications, news@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4679

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 – Friday, Nov. 17 American Association of Port Authorities Port Authority Emergency Response Summit

Location: Norfolk Waterside Marriott, 235 E Main St, Norfolk, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aapa-ports.org, https://twitter.com/AAPA_Seaports

Contacts: American Association of Port Authorities, info@aapa-ports.org, 1 703 684 5700

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 JBG SMITH Properties Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.22000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.jbgsmith.com

Contacts: JBG SMITH Properties Investor Relations, ir@jbgsmith.com, 1 240 333 3203

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 17 10:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin and First Lady Youngkin present the Spirit of Virginia Award – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin present the Spirit of Virginia Award to God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit disaster response team

Location: 2499 N Main St, Danville, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Members of the media interested in covering the event with Governor Youngkin must RSVP to press@governor.virginia.gov by 8:00 AM on November 17th with the following details: outlet, (camera/photographer/reporter), name, email, phone number

Friday, Nov. 17 20th anniversary of DC sniper convicted – 20th anniversary of DC sniper John Allen Muhammad convicted in Virginia. The ex-Gulf War soldier was found guilty of shooting dead Dean Meyers at a petrol station in Manassas, VA, Oct 2002 and of murdering ‘at least one other person’. Muhammad was executed in 2009 for the three-week killing spree that left 10 dead

