Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 15.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 9:00 AM Virginia Department of Transportation hold ‘Northern Virginia District 2023-24 Winter Weather Briefing’

Location: 4975 Alliance Dr, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Virginia Department of Transportation, vdotnova@vdot.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 9:00 AM Virginia Board of Education monthly business meeting

Location: James Monroe Building, 101 N 14th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.doe.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Emily Webb, Virginia Dept of Education, Emily.Webb@doe.virginia.gov, 1 804 225 2924

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 12:00 PM Prince George County Economic Development Authority meeting

Location: 6450 Administration Dr, Prince George, VA

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgeva.org/, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgeVa

Contacts: Donna Traylor, Prince George County, VA, dtraylor@princegeorgecountyva.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 3:30 PM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speech at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference

Location: Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 4:15 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts returning citizens job fair

Location: ?Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Commonwealth of Virginia, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 C4ISR USA – ISR & C4 Battle Management Summit

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.idga.org/events-c2isrusa, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 2023 All Member Fall Training Conference

Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://thecgp.org/, https://twitter.com/TheCGPOrg

Contacts: CGP, 1 202 331 0975

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 Government & Defense Conference

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.bairdconferences.com, https://twitter.com/BairdConference

Contacts: Baird Institutional Conferences, bairdconferences@rwbaird.com

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 Vision Forecast Conference – Vision Forecast Conference (aka Vision Federal Market Forecast) – ‘the only non-profit federal market forecast that addresses the defense, civilian, and federal information technology markets’ * Day one at the Westin Gateway Arlington and day two virtual

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for STEM Education meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-23033, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 2023 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism – Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) host 2023 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism, bringing together representatives of over 50 cities to address antisemitism. Speakers include New York Mayor Eric Adams, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Weblinks: https://combatantisemitism.org/, https://twitter.com/CombatASemitism

Contacts: Neil Strauss, Red Banyan, neil@redbanyan.com

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Friday, Nov. 17 Virginia School Boards Association annual convention

Weblinks: http://www.vsba.org

Contacts: Gina Patterson, VSBA, gina@vsba.org, 1 434 295 8722

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 8:00 AM Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 AES Corporation Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 15 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 JBG SMITH Properties Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.22000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.jbgsmith.com

Contacts: JBG SMITH Properties Investor Relations, ir@jbgsmith.com, 1 240 333 3203

——————–

——————–

Friday, Nov. 17 20th anniversary of DC sniper convicted – 20th anniversary of DC sniper John Allen Muhammad convicted in Virginia. The ex-Gulf War soldier was found guilty of shooting dead Dean Meyers at a petrol station in Manassas, VA, Oct 2002 and of murdering ‘at least one other person’. Muhammad was executed in 2009 for the three-week killing spree that left 10 dead

