Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 9:00 AM Capital Buildings Engineering & Facility Maintenance Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.maintenanceshows.com/

Contacts: MaintenanceShows.com, info@maintenanceshows.com, 1 508 824 3340

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 9:00 AM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts free Veterans Legal Services Clinic

Location: Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center, 2461 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Commonwealth of Virginia, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 10:00 AM Loudoun County present findings of land development review – Loudoun County presents assessment of services provided by the Engineers and Surveyors Institute (ESI) to the County Department of Building and Development

Location: 23394 Endeavor Dr, Aldie, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 10:00 AM Henrico County Public Schools hosts job fair

Location: Fairfield – Henrico County Public Library, 1401 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 12:00 PM POLITICO Defense Summit – POLITICO Defense Summit: ‘The New Power, Politics, and Priorities’, to discuss the ‘latest in new weapons and procurement, advanced tech and AI, spending priorities and policy debates, and the turbulent global and domestic politics governing it all’. Speakers include Democrats Reps. Joe Courtney, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jim Himes, and Adam Smith and Sen. Jack Reed; Republican Reps. Rob Wittman and Mike Turner; Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas; U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall; U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth; Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Dr William LaPlante; and U.S. Northern Command and NORAD Commander Gen. Glen VanHerck

Location: The Schuyler, 1001 14th St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.politico.com, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents

Contacts: POLITICO, politicolive@politico.com

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 5:30 PM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours event

Location: Page One Treasures Thrift Store, 42 W Main St, Luray, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 Security & Risk conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.forrester.com/event/security-risk/, https://twitter.com/forrester

Contacts: Forrester events US, events@forrester.com, 1 617 613 5905

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 Annual Drug Repositioning, Repurposing and Rescue Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.drugrepositioningconference.com/

Contacts: Arrowhead Publishers, enquiries@arrowheadpublishers.com, 1 866 945 0263

CORPORATE DATA

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 9:00 AM Virginia Department of Transportation hold ‘Northern Virginia District 2023-24 Winter Weather Briefing’

Location: 4975 Alliance Dr, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Virginia Department of Transportation, vdotnova@vdot.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 3:30 PM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speech at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference

Location: Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 C4ISR USA – ISR & C4 Battle Management Summit

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.idga.org/events-c2isrusa, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 2023 All Member Fall Training Conference

Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://thecgp.org/, https://twitter.com/TheCGPOrg

Contacts: CGP, 1 202 331 0975

Wednesday, Nov. 15 Government & Defense Conference

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.bairdconferences.com, https://twitter.com/BairdConference

Contacts: Baird Institutional Conferences, bairdconferences@rwbaird.com

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 Vision Forecast Conference – Vision Forecast Conference (aka Vision Federal Market Forecast) – ‘the only non-profit federal market forecast that addresses the defense, civilian, and federal information technology markets’ * Day one at the Westin Gateway Arlington and day two virtual

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for STEM Education meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-23033, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 2023 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism – Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) host 2023 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism, bringing together representatives of over 50 cities to address antisemitism. Speakers include New York Mayor Eric Adams, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Weblinks: https://combatantisemitism.org/, https://twitter.com/CombatASemitism

Contacts: Neil Strauss, Red Banyan, neil@redbanyan.com

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Nov. 15 8:00 AM Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

Wednesday, Nov. 15 AES Corporation Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Wednesday, Nov. 15 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 16 JBG SMITH Properties Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.22000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.jbgsmith.com

Contacts: JBG SMITH Properties Investor Relations, ir@jbgsmith.com, 1 240 333 3203

