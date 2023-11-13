Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Nov. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Nov. 13.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 3:30 PM Virginia Department of Transportation host ground breaking ceremony for I-64 gap widening project

Location: New Kent Safety Rest Area East, Interstate I-64 East, Providence Forge, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Media enquiries , VDOT, vdotrva@vdot.virginia.gov, 1 804 586 4455

NEW EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 6:00 PM Richmond City Council meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 National Alliance 2023 Annual Forum

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://nationalalliancehealth.swoogo.com/2023annualforum, https://twitter.com/ntlalliancehlth

Contacts: Cary Conway, Conway Communications Group, cary@conwaycommunication.com, 1 214 793 5705

Tuesday, Nov. 14 9:00 AM Capital Buildings Engineering & Facility Maintenance Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.maintenanceshows.com/

Contacts: MaintenanceShows.com, info@maintenanceshows.com, 1 508 824 3340

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 10:00 AM Loudoun County present findings of land development review – Loudoun County presents assessment of services provided by the Engineers and Surveyors Institute (ESI) to the County Department of Building and Development

Location: 23394 Endeavor Dr, Aldie, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 Security & Risk conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.forrester.com/event/security-risk/, https://twitter.com/forrester

Contacts: Forrester events US, events@forrester.com, 1 617 613 5905

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 Annual Drug Repositioning, Repurposing and Rescue Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.drugrepositioningconference.com/

Contacts: Arrowhead Publishers, enquiries@arrowheadpublishers.com, 1 866 945 0263

CORPORATE DATA

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 9:00 AM Virginia Department of Transportation hold ‘Northern Virginia District 2023-24 Winter Weather Briefing’

Location: 4975 Alliance Dr, Fairfax, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Virginia Department of Transportation, vdotnova@vdot.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 3:30 PM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speech at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference

Location: Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA

Weblinks: https://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 C4ISR USA – ISR & C4 Battle Management Summit

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.idga.org/events-c2isrusa, https://twitter.com/IQPC

Contacts: IQPC North America, info@iqpc.com, 1 646 378 6026

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 2023 All Member Fall Training Conference

Location: Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, 3111 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://thecgp.org/, https://twitter.com/TheCGPOrg

Contacts: CGP, 1 202 331 0975

Wednesday, Nov. 15 Government & Defense Conference

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA

Weblinks: http://www.bairdconferences.com, https://twitter.com/BairdConference

Contacts: Baird Institutional Conferences, bairdconferences@rwbaird.com

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 Vision Forecast Conference – Vision Forecast Conference (aka Vision Federal Market Forecast) – ‘the only non-profit federal market forecast that addresses the defense, civilian, and federal information technology markets’ * Day one at the Westin Gateway Arlington and day two virtual

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.pscouncil.org/, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 National Science Foundation Advisory Committee for STEM Education meeting

Location: NSF, 2415 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.federalregister.gov/d/2023-23033, https://twitter.com/NSF

Contacts: NSF press, media@nsf.gov, 1 703 292 7090

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Thursday, Nov. 16 2023 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism – Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) host 2023 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism, bringing together representatives of over 50 cities to address antisemitism. Speakers include New York Mayor Eric Adams, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano

Weblinks: https://combatantisemitism.org/, https://twitter.com/CombatASemitism

Contacts: Neil Strauss, Red Banyan, neil@redbanyan.com

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Nov. 15 8:00 AM Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

Wednesday, Nov. 15 AES Corporation Q4 2023 Dividend payment date 0.16000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Wednesday, Nov. 15 Advance Auto Parts Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.advanceautoparts.com/, https://twitter.com/aapdeals

Contacts: Advance Auto Parts, 1 540 589 8102

