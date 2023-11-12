Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 12.

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 12 10:30 AM ‘Face The Nation’ on CBS – ‘Face The Nation’, Sunday morning political interview show featuring interviews and commentary on the stories of the week, hosted by Margaret Brennan. Guests include National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and Republican. Rep. Michael McCaul

Weblinks: http://www.cbs.com/, https://twitter.com/FaceTheNation, #FTN

Contacts: Hugo Rojo, CBS News communications, rojoh@cbsnews.com

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Tuesday, Nov. 14 VA1 Governor’s Tourism Summit – VA1 Governor’s Tourism Summit, aiming to connect Virginia’s Experiences, encouraging attendees to think beyond their own product and develop big picture ideas. Speakers include Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://va1tourismsummit.org/

Contacts: Andrew Cothern, Virginia Tourism Corporation communications, acothern@virginia.org

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 National Alliance 2023 Annual Forum

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://nationalalliancehealth.swoogo.com/2023annualforum, https://twitter.com/ntlalliancehlth

Contacts: Cary Conway, Conway Communications Group, cary@conwaycommunication.com, 1 214 793 5705

Tuesday, Nov. 14 9:00 AM Capital Buildings Engineering & Facility Maintenance Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.maintenanceshows.com/

Contacts: MaintenanceShows.com, info@maintenanceshows.com, 1 508 824 3340

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 10:00 AM Loudoun County present findings of land development review – Loudoun County presents assessment of services provided by the Engineers and Surveyors Institute (ESI) to the County Department of Building and Development

Location: 23394 Endeavor Dr, Aldie, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 Security & Risk conference

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.forrester.com/event/security-risk/, https://twitter.com/forrester

Contacts: Forrester events US, events@forrester.com, 1 617 613 5905

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 Annual Drug Repositioning, Repurposing and Rescue Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.drugrepositioningconference.com/

Contacts: Arrowhead Publishers, enquiries@arrowheadpublishers.com, 1 866 945 0263

CORPORATE DATA

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 14 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Q3 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.47000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.boozallen.com/media-center/press-releases, https://twitter.com/BoozAllen

Contacts: James Fisher, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Investor Relations, Fisher_James_W@bah.com, 1 703 377 7595

