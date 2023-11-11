Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 11.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 3:00 PM Women’s Memorial Veterans Day ceremony – Annual Women’s Memorial Veterans Day ceremony. Event features formal military honors, keynote address, remarks from vets, and a wreath laying

Location: The Women’s Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.womensmemorial.org, https://twitter.com/womensmemorial

Contacts: Kaprice Dyson, Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation, kdyson@womensmemorial.org

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 First Couple and Second Couple commemorate Veterans Day – U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden host veterans and members of the military community to commemorate Veterans Day (9:00 AM EST), participate in the Presidential Armed Forces Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony on the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (11:00 AM EST) and deliver remarks at the National Veterans Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheater (11:15 AM EST)

Location: Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 12 10:30 AM ‘Face The Nation’ on CBS – ‘Face The Nation’, Sunday morning political interview show featuring interviews and commentary on the stories of the week, hosted by Margaret Brennan. Guests include National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner and Republican. Rep. Michael McCaul

Weblinks: http://www.cbs.com/, https://twitter.com/FaceTheNation, #FTN

Contacts: Hugo Rojo, CBS News communications, rojoh@cbsnews.com

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Tuesday, Nov. 14 VA1 Governor’s Tourism Summit – VA1 Governor’s Tourism Summit, aiming to connect Virginia’s Experiences, encouraging attendees to think beyond their own product and develop big picture ideas. Speakers include Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://va1tourismsummit.org/

Contacts: Andrew Cothern, Virginia Tourism Corporation communications, acothern@virginia.org

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Nov. 13 – Wednesday, Nov. 15 National Alliance 2023 Annual Forum

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://nationalalliancehealth.swoogo.com/2023annualforum, https://twitter.com/ntlalliancehlth

Contacts: Cary Conway, Conway Communications Group, cary@conwaycommunication.com, 1 214 793 5705

