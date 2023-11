Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Nov. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Nov. 10.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 10:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin attends Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center ribbon-cutting and Veterans Day ceremony – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin attends Jones & Cabacoy Veterans Care Center ribbon-cutting and Veterans Day ceremony

Location: 2641 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 11:00 AM Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony – Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony, honoring Virginia’s men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Tina Parlett-Calhoun, Virginia Department of Veterans Services, tina.parlett-calhoun@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 804 840 0713

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Nov. 10 General Dynamics Corp Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 1.32000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Amy Gilliland, General Dynamics Investor Relations, agilliland@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3748

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 Capital One Financial Corp Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.60000 USD

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Danielle Dietz, Capital One Investor Relations, investor.relations@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 2455

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 3:00 PM Women’s Memorial Veterans Day ceremony – Annual Women’s Memorial Veterans Day ceremony. Event features formal military honors, keynote address, remarks from vets, and a wreath laying

Location: The Women’s Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.womensmemorial.org, https://twitter.com/womensmemorial

Contacts: Kaprice Dyson, Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation, kdyson@womensmemorial.org

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Tuesday, Nov. 14 VA1 Governor’s Tourism Summit – VA1 Governor’s Tourism Summit, aiming to connect Virginia’s Experiences, encouraging attendees to think beyond their own product and develop big picture ideas. Speakers include Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://va1tourismsummit.org/

Contacts: Andrew Cothern, Virginia Tourism Corporation communications, acothern@virginia.org

