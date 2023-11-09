Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 09.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 9:00 AM House Financial Services ‘Member Day’ hearing – House Financial Services ‘Member Day’ hearing, with testimony from Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, and Republican Rep. John Rutherford

Location: Rm 2128, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://financialservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/FinancialCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Financial Services, 1 202 225 7502

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 9:00 AM Department of Education officials host summit on improving student transfer process – Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal and Office of Postsecondary Education Assistant Secretary Nasser Paydar attend National Summit on Improving Student Transfer Process

Location: Richard J Ernst Community Cultural Center Theater, 8333 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ed.gov/index.jhtml, https://twitter.com/usedgov

Contacts: Department of Education, press@ed.gov, 1 202 401 1576

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 10:30 AM Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia discuss reproductive rights – Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia discuss pro-reproductive rights majorities in the Virginia General Assembly, via press conference

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.ppav.org, https://twitter.com/PPAVirginia

Contacts: Rae Pickett, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, rpickett@ppav.org

Thursday, Nov. 09 11:00 AM PSC Development Conference – 11th Annual Professional Services Council Development Conference. Held in a hybrid format

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.pscouncil.org/development, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 12:00 PM Virginia Beach Minority Business Council hosts 24th Annual Conference

Location: Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Keith Lee, City of Virginia Beach, mbcexpo@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 4438

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds remote media availability for Virginia reporters – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner holds media availability to discuss the results of Tuesday’s elections, the importance of passing a government funding package, and the latest developments in Israel and Gaza

Location: Senate Press Gallery, 316 S St SW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 6:00 PM Richmond City Councilmember Reva Trammel holds Richmond Southside 8th Voter District meeting

Location: Satellite Restaurant, 4000 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 11:00 AM Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony – Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony, honoring Virginia’s men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Tina Parlett-Calhoun, Virginia Department of Veterans Services, tina.parlett-calhoun@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 804 840 0713

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Nov. 10 General Dynamics Corp Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 1.32000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Amy Gilliland, General Dynamics Investor Relations, agilliland@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3748

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 Capital One Financial Corp Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.60000 USD

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Danielle Dietz, Capital One Investor Relations, investor.relations@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 2455

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 8:30 AM Arlington County Board regular meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

Saturday, Nov. 11 9:00 AM ‘Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans’ program – ‘Mount Vernon Salutes Veterans’ Veterans’ Day program at Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington. Program includes Music and History for Veterans Day on the bowling green (10:30 AM and 2:30 PM EST); Harmony Heritage Singers’ performance, Smith Auditorium (11:00 AM EST); meet General and Lady Washington, Interpretive Center (11:00 AM EST); Colonial Singers of Williamsburg performance, Smith Auditorium (12:30 PM EST); Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution ceremony, the Tomb (1:00 PM EST); Character performance, Smith Auditorium (1:30 PM EST); and U.S. Air Force Strings Orchestra concert, Smith Auditorium (2:00 PM EST). Veterans are invited to place a floral tribute at the Tomb throughout the day

Location: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 3200 Mount Vernon Hwy, Mt Vernon, VA

Weblinks: http://www.mountvernon.org, https://twitter.com/MountVernon

Contacts: Melissa Wood, Mount Vernon media relations, mwood@mountvernon.org, 1 703 799 5203, 1 703 732 5700, melissa_at_mv

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 11 3:00 PM Women’s Memorial Veterans Day ceremony – Annual Women’s Memorial Veterans Day ceremony. Event features formal military honors, keynote address, remarks from vets, and a wreath laying

Location: The Women’s Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.womensmemorial.org, https://twitter.com/womensmemorial

Contacts: Kaprice Dyson, Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation, kdyson@womensmemorial.org

