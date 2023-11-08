Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 08.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 1:45 PM VSU ribbon-cutting for new apartments – Virginia State University (VSU) holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at University Apartments at Ettrick, celebration of VSU’s new student-parent housing program, which provides housing options and other campus amenities specifically designed for student parents

Location: University Apartments at Ettrick, 4010 J Mitchell Jones Dr, Petersburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vsu.edu, https://twitter.com/VSUTrojans

Contacts: Gwen Williams Dandridge, Virginia State University, GDandridge@VSU.edu

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 5:30 PM DASH Board of Directors meeting

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dashbus.com/, https://twitter.com/dashbus

Contacts: Kaitlyn Beisel, kaitlyn.beisel@alexandriava.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 08 6:30 PM Diocese of Arlington Bishop Michael Burbidge celebrates 10th anniversary of the P3 program

Location: St. Charles Catholic Church, 3304 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.ccda.net/

Contacts: Mary Shaffrey, Catholic Diocese of Arlington Media, mary.shaffrey@arlingtondiocese.org, 1 703 841 2517 , 1 571 405 0061

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 08 – Thursday, Nov. 09 Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission 2023 Annual Business Meeting

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://mic3.net, https://twitter.com/MIC3Compact

Contacts: MIC3, mic3info@csg.org

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 09 9:00 AM House Financial Services ‘Member Day’ hearing – House Financial Services ‘Member Day’ hearing, with testimony from Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton, and Republican Rep. John Rutherford

Location: Rm 2128, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://financialservices.house.gov, https://twitter.com/FinancialCmte

Contacts: House Committee on Financial Services, 1 202 225 7502

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 09 11:00 AM PSC Development Conference – 11th Annual Professional Services Council Development Conference. Held in a hybrid format

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.pscouncil.org/development, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

——————–

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 11:00 AM Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony – Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony, honoring Virginia’s men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dvs.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Tina Parlett-Calhoun, Virginia Department of Veterans Services, tina.parlett-calhoun@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 804 840 0713

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Nov. 10 General Dynamics Corp Q3 2023 Dividend payment date 1.32000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Amy Gilliland, General Dynamics Investor Relations, agilliland@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3748

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Nov. 10 Capital One Financial Corp Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 0.60000 USD

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=70667&p=irol-irhome, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Danielle Dietz, Capital One Investor Relations, investor.relations@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 2455

