Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Nov. 07.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 07 7:00 PM Virginia House Democrats hosts election night watch party

Location: Omni Richmond Hotel, 100 S 12th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 07 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 Naval Submarine League Annual Symposium & Industry Update

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.navalsubleague.org

Contacts: Naval Submarine League, communication@navalsubleague.org, 1 703 256 0891

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 07 – Thursday, Nov. 09 ISS World North America conference – ISS World North America conference – Intelligence Support Systems for Lawful Interception, Electronic Surveillance and Cyber Intelligence Gathering

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.telestrategies.com

Contacts: TeleStrategies, info@telestrategies.com, 1 703 734 7050

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 07 Virginia General Assembly elections – Virginia General Assembly elections, with all 40 State Senate and all 100 House of Delegates seats on the ballot. Control of the legislative chambers is currently split, with the Democratic Party controlling the State Senate and the Republican Party controlling the House of Delegates

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government, #vaELECT

Contacts: VA Department of Elections, media@elections.virginia.gov, 1 804 864 8901

——————–

Tuesday, Nov. 07 Election Day observed as a state holiday in New Jersey and Virginia

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Nov. 08 – Thursday, Nov. 09 Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission 2023 Annual Business Meeting

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://mic3.net, https://twitter.com/MIC3Compact

Contacts: MIC3, mic3info@csg.org

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Nov. 09 11:00 AM PSC Development Conference – 11th Annual Professional Services Council Development Conference. Held in a hybrid format

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.pscouncil.org/development, https://twitter.com/PSCSpeaks

Contacts: Professional Services Council, 1 703 875 8059

