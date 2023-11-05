Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 05 9:00 AM ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on ABC – ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’, Sunday morning political affairs program featuring pundits and news correspondents discussing the stories of the week, with co-anchor Martha Raddatz. Guests include White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise

Sunday, Nov. 05 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 SETDA Leadership Summit & Ed Forum – State Educational Technology Directors Association Leadership Summit & Ed Forum

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Sunday, Nov. 05 One year until the Presidential Election

Monday, Nov. 06 – Tuesday, Nov. 07 Annual Battery Safety Summit

Location: The Westin Tysons Corner, 7801 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA

Monday, Nov. 06 – Tuesday, Nov. 07 Character.org National Forum of Character – Character.org National Forum of Character, inviting educators, coaches, parents, students and community members from around the world to convene and share best practices for character initiatives in their communities

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Monday, Nov. 06 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 CyberSatGov Summit – CyberSatGov Summit satellite security event, fusing satellite, space, cyber, and govt

Location: Hyatt Regency Reston, 1800 Presidents St, Reston, VA

Monday, Nov. 06 – Tuesday, Nov. 07 DCD Virginia event – DCD Virginia event for the enterprise data center ecosystem

Location: Lansdowne Resort and Spa, 44050 Woodridge Pkwy, Leesburg, VA

Tuesday, Nov. 07 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 Naval Submarine League Annual Symposium & Industry Update

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Nov. 07 – Thursday, Nov. 09 ISS World North America conference – ISS World North America conference – Intelligence Support Systems for Lawful Interception, Electronic Surveillance and Cyber Intelligence Gathering

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Tuesday, Nov. 07 Virginia General Assembly elections – Virginia General Assembly elections, with all 40 State Senate and all 100 House of Delegates seats on the ballot. Control of the legislative chambers is currently split, with the Democratic Party controlling the State Senate and the Republican Party controlling the House of Delegates

Tuesday, Nov. 07 Election Day observed as a state holiday in New Jersey and Virginia

