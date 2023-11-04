Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Nov. 04.

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Newport News Department of Human Services hosts ‘Explore – Engage – Employ Expo’

Location: Courthouse Way Community Center, 14302 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Machicomoco State Park hosts annual Indigenous Peoples celebration

Location: Machicomoco State Park, 3601 Timberneck Farm Rd, Hayes, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Kim Wells, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, kim.wells@dcr.virginia.gov, 1 804 217 1077

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 12:00 PM Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation hosts Autumn in the Air fall festival

Location: Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Ian Everett, City of Virginia Beach, ieverett@vbgov.com,

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner participates in canvassing ahead of state elections – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner participates in ‘Get The Vote Out’ canvass launch ahead of Virginia’s House and Senate elections

Location: 626 S Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ppav.org, https://twitter.com/PPAVirginia

Contacts: Rae Pickett, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, rpickett@ppav.org

NEW EVENT: Sunday, Nov. 05 9:00 AM ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on ABC – ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’, Sunday morning political affairs program featuring pundits and news correspondents discussing the stories of the week, with co-anchor Martha Raddatz. Guests include White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise

Weblinks: http://www.abc.go.com, https://twitter.com/ThisWeekABC, #ThisWeek

Contacts: Vincent Steves, ABC, Vincent.A.Steves@abc.com

Sunday, Nov. 05 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 SETDA Leadership Summit & Ed Forum – State Educational Technology Directors Association Leadership Summit & Ed Forum

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.setda.org/, https://twitter.com/SETDA

Contacts: Geoff Fletcher, SETDA communications, SETDA@SETDA.org, 1 206 408 7125

Invitation only

Sunday, Nov. 05 One year until the Presidential Election

Weblinks: http://www.fec.gov, https://twitter.com/FEC

Contacts: FEC, press@fec.gov, 1 202 694 1220

Monday, Nov. 06 – Tuesday, Nov. 07 Annual Battery Safety Summit

Location: The Westin Tysons Corner, 7801 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: https://www.cambridgeenertech.com/battery-safety, https://twitter.com/CEnerTech

Contacts: Cambridge EnerTech, ce@cambridgeenertech.com, 1 781 972 5400

Monday, Nov. 06 – Tuesday, Nov. 07 Character.org National Forum of Character – Character.org National Forum of Character, inviting educators, coaches, parents, students and community members from around the world to convene and share best practices for character initiatives in their communities

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.character.org/, https://twitter.com/CharacterdotOrg

Contacts: Character.org, 1 202 296 7743

Monday, Nov. 06 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 CyberSatGov Summit – CyberSatGov Summit satellite security event, fusing satellite, space, cyber, and govt

Location: Hyatt Regency Reston, 1800 Presidents St, Reston, VA

Weblinks: https://www.cybersatsummit.com/cybersatgov/, https://twitter.com/cybersatsummit, #CyberSat

Contacts: Access Intelligence, clientservices@accessintel.com, 1 888 707 5814

Monday, Nov. 06 – Tuesday, Nov. 07 DCD Virginia event – DCD Virginia event for the enterprise data center ecosystem

Location: Lansdowne Resort and Spa, 44050 Woodridge Pkwy, Leesburg, VA

Weblinks: https://www.datacenterdynamics.com/en/dcd-connect-live/connect-virginia, https://twitter.com/dcdnews, #DCDConnect

Contacts: DCD, info@datacenterdynamics.com

