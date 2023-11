Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Nov. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Nov. 03.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Nov. 03 11:00 AM Virginia House Democrat leaders discuss efforts to protect voters ahead of Election Day

Location: Virginia General Assembly, 23218, 1000 Bank St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

Friday, Nov. 03 1:00 PM Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Annual Meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.moaa.org/, https://twitter.com/MilitaryOfficer

Contacts: MOAA public relations, pr@moaa.org, 1 703 838 0545

Friday, Nov. 03 – Saturday, Nov. 04 Urbanna Oyster Festival

Location: Urbanna, VA

Weblinks: http://www.urbannaoysterfestival.com, #UrbannaOysterFest

Contacts: Urbanna Oyster Festival, oysterfestival@va.metrocast.net, 1 804 758 2122

Friday, Nov. 03 Dominion Energy Q3 2023 earnings – Dominion Energy Q3 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-headquartered power and energy firm

Weblinks: http://www.dominionenergy.com, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Nov. 03 10:00 AM AES Corporation Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Friday, Nov. 03 10:00 AM Dominion Energy Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

Friday, Nov. 03 AES Corporation Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Friday, Nov. 03 Dominion Energy Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Newport News Department of Human Services hosts ‘Explore – Engage – Employ Expo’

Location: Courthouse Way Community Center, 14302 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 10:00 AM Machicomoco State Park hosts annual Indigenous Peoples celebration

Location: Machicomoco State Park, 3601 Timberneck Farm Rd, Hayes, VA

Weblinks: https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/

Contacts: Kim Wells, Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, kim.wells@dcr.virginia.gov, 1 804 217 1077

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 12:00 PM Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation hosts Autumn in the Air fall festival

Location: Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Ian Everett, City of Virginia Beach, ieverett@vbgov.com,

NEW EVENT: Saturday, Nov. 04 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner participates in canvassing ahead of state elections – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner participates in ‘Get The Vote Out’ canvass launch ahead of Virginia’s House and Senate elections

Location: 626 S Sycamore St, Petersburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ppav.org, https://twitter.com/PPAVirginia

Contacts: Rae Pickett, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, rpickett@ppav.org

Sunday, Nov. 05 – Wednesday, Nov. 08 SETDA Leadership Summit & Ed Forum – State Educational Technology Directors Association Leadership Summit & Ed Forum

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.setda.org/, https://twitter.com/SETDA

Contacts: Geoff Fletcher, SETDA communications, SETDA@SETDA.org, 1 206 408 7125

Invitation only

Sunday, Nov. 05 One year until the Presidential Election

Weblinks: http://www.fec.gov, https://twitter.com/FEC

Contacts: FEC, press@fec.gov, 1 202 694 1220

