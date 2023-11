Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Nov. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Thursday, Nov. 02 8:00 AM Advertising Week DC event – ADWKDC Advertising Week DC event celebrating the best of the advertising, marketing, and media community. Includes the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit, formerly the Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit and PR Summit DC

Location: Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: https://www.aafdc.org/, https://twitter.com/AAF_DC

Contacts: AAF DC, info@aafdc.org, 1 202 964 0419

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 02 9:45 AM House Dems discuss opposition to climate and clean energy cuts – Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree, Kathy Castor, Mike Quigley, Nanette Diaz Barragán, Gerry Connolly, and Jennifer McCllelan discuss opposition to climate and clean energy cuts in the House FY2024 appropriations bills

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://pingree.house.gov, https://twitter.com/chelliepingree

Contacts: , Rep. Chellie Pingree, PingreePress@mail.house.gov,

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 02 1:00 PM Assistant Secretary O’Brien attends Russia Strategic Roundtable – Assistant Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs James O’Brien attends Russia Strategic Roundtable at the Pentagon (1:00 PM EDT), before meeting with Geoeconomics of the European Council on Foreign Relations Senior Policy Fellow Agathe Demarais (5:15 PM EDT) and attends a dinner hosted the European Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, DC (6:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Nov. 02 5:00 PM Roland Martin hosts ‘Our Voices, Our Vote’ candidate speaker series – Journalist and ‘#RolandMartinUnfiltered’ host Roland Martin hosts ‘Our Voices, Our Vote’ Get Out the Vote speaker series, with Democratic candidates for the Virginia General Assembly

Location: Virginia Union University, 1500 N Lombardy St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Nov. 02 9:30 AM Markel Group Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

Thursday, Nov. 02 Norfolk Southern Corp. Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.35000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

Friday, Nov. 03 1:00 PM Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Annual Meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.moaa.org/, https://twitter.com/MilitaryOfficer

Contacts: MOAA public relations, pr@moaa.org, 1 703 838 0545

Friday, Nov. 03 – Saturday, Nov. 04 Urbanna Oyster Festival

Location: Urbanna, VA

Weblinks: http://www.urbannaoysterfestival.com, #UrbannaOysterFest

Contacts: Urbanna Oyster Festival, oysterfestival@va.metrocast.net, 1 804 758 2122

Friday, Nov. 03 Dominion Energy Q3 2023 earnings – Dominion Energy Q3 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-headquartered power and energy firm

Weblinks: http://www.dominionenergy.com, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Nov. 03 10:00 AM AES Corporation Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Friday, Nov. 03 10:00 AM Dominion Energy Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

Friday, Nov. 03 AES Corporation Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Friday, Nov. 03 Dominion Energy Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

