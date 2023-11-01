Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 01. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Nov. 01.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 9:00 AM HHS Secretary Becerra in Virginia – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra joins Protect Our Care to mark the first day of the 2024 Affordable Care Act open enrollment period

Location: Legal Aid Justice Center, 6066 Leesburg Pike #520, Falls Church, VA

Weblinks: http://www.hhs.gov, https://twitter.com/HHSgov

Contacts: HHS, media@hhs.gov, 1 202 690 6343, SpoxHHS

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 9:10 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin visits local high school – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin tours Luisa County High School to witness best practices on curbing chronic absenteeism and innovative workforce-aligned programs

Location: Louisa County High School, 757 Davis Hwy, Mineral, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 3:00 PM Virginia Beach Police Department holds media tour of Building 2 renovations

Location: Building 2, 2405 Courthouse Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Jody Saunders, Virginia Beach Police Department, jsaunders@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 8487

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 6:00 PM Henrico County Public Schools holds college and career night

Location: Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Rd, Glen Allen, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Nov. 01 7:00 PM City of Alexandria holds planning commission special hearing

Location: Alexandria City Hall, 301 King St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: Giovonny Bland, City of Alexandria, VA, Giovonny.Bland@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 785 7448

Wednesday, Nov. 01 5:00 PM DXC Technology Co Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.dxc.technology, https://twitter.com/DXCTechnology

Contacts: Jonathan Ford, DXC Technology Vice-President, Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@dxc.com, 1 703 245 9700

Wednesday, Nov. 01 DXC Technology Co Q2 2024 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://www.dxc.technology, https://twitter.com/DXCTechnology

Contacts: Jonathan Ford, DXC Technology Vice-President, Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@dxc.com, 1 703 245 9700

Wednesday, Nov. 01 Markel Group Inc Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

Thursday, Nov. 02 8:00 AM Advertising Week DC event – ADWKDC Advertising Week DC event celebrating the best of the advertising, marketing, and media community. Includes the Mid-Atlantic MarCom Summit, formerly the Mid-Atlantic Marketing Summit and PR Summit DC

Location: Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: https://www.aafdc.org/, https://twitter.com/AAF_DC

Contacts: AAF DC, info@aafdc.org, 1 202 964 0419

Thursday, Nov. 02 9:30 AM Markel Group Inc Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://www.markelcorp.com/about-markel/investor-relations

Contacts: Bruce Kay, Markel Corp Investor Relations, information@markelcorp.com, 1 804 747 0136

Thursday, Nov. 02 Norfolk Southern Corp. Q4 2023 Ex-dividend date 1.35000 USD

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

Friday, Nov. 03 1:00 PM Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Annual Meeting

Location: Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel, 900 S Orme St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.moaa.org/, https://twitter.com/MilitaryOfficer

Contacts: MOAA public relations, pr@moaa.org, 1 703 838 0545

Friday, Nov. 03 – Saturday, Nov. 04 Urbanna Oyster Festival

Location: Urbanna, VA

Weblinks: http://www.urbannaoysterfestival.com, #UrbannaOysterFest

Contacts: Urbanna Oyster Festival, oysterfestival@va.metrocast.net, 1 804 758 2122

Friday, Nov. 03 Dominion Energy Q3 2023 earnings – Dominion Energy Q3 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-headquartered power and energy firm

Weblinks: http://www.dominionenergy.com, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Ryan Frazier, Dominion Energy, C.Ryan.Frazier@dominionenergy.com, 1 804 836 2083

Friday, Nov. 03 10:00 AM AES Corporation Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Friday, Nov. 03 10:00 AM Dominion Energy Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

Friday, Nov. 03 AES Corporation Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.aes.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/default.aspx?LanguageId=1

Contacts: Kristina Lund, AES Corp Investor Relations, kristina.lund@aes.com, 1 703 682 6676

Friday, Nov. 03 Dominion Energy Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492

