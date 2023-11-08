Virgin Galactic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104.6…

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $104.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Virgin Galactic said it expects revenue in the range of $3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPCE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.