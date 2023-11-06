Viper Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $78.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $293.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.4 million.

