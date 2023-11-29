Victoria’s Secret: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $71.2…

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $71.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 80 cents per share.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Victoria’s Secret expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.20 to $2.60.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.85 to $2.25 per share.

