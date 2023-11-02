Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $9.8 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $247.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $240 million to $260 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VIAV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VIAV

