Viatris: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Viatris Inc (VTRS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $331.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The generic drugmaker posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period.

