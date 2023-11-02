Viad: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported net income of $41.3 million in…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Viad Corp. (VVI) on Thursday reported net income of $41.3 million in its third quarter.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.49 per share.

The trade show company posted revenue of $365.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Viad said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $290 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.