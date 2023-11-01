Via Renewables: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.5 million in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Via Renewables, Inc. (VIA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $7.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.47.

The electricity and natural gas retailer posted revenue of $110.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

